Questions Remain Over Why Esteemed Gulliver Prep Coach Killed Himself

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities have found the body of a high school coach reported missing last week.

Hector Torres, 52, who coaches for Gulliver Preparatory Academy’s girls softball, went missing last Tuesday, along with his 2002 black Chevy Yukon SUV.

His body was found early Monday morning at Coral Reef Park. Police say Torres killed himself by hanging. His Yukon was parked nearby.

Gulliver issued a statement expressing deep sorrow for his passing.

“Hector was a valued member of our Gulliver community. His contributions on and off the field have left a lasting impact on so many of us,” The statement said in part. “We express our most heartfelt condolences to Hector’s family and friends.”

A tenant, at a home Torres owned in southwest Miami-Dade, and where Torres lived in a rear efficiency, told CBS4 News Perez was not married, lived alone, and had a girlfriend in Spain.

At Gulliver, where some students were preparing for the opening of the school year Thursday, news of Torres’ suicide was a blow.

“He was a really good guy. He always did the best for the class,” one student told CBS4.

“It’s a shame. It’s a real loss,” another student said.

Torres not only brought girls softball championships home to Gulliver over a period of more than 20 years, but he was known and respected internationally.

He was a Pan-American games champion, and a member of the coaching team that brought the 2004 U.S. women’s softball team to an Olympic gold medal in Athens.

Police have released nothing as to why Torres would want to commit suicide. If he left a note, investigators are not saying.

Gulliver said crisis counselors will be on campus to help faculty and students cope with the long-time, much admired coach’s death.