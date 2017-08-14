COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Local Coaches Are Taken For Granted

There are many things about South Florida football that colleges and universities just rave about.

From top prospects to coaches, colleges have fallen in love with this area of the country.

While we begin our Countdown To Kickoff 2017, it’s the coaching staffs that are often overlooked – for their ability to not only coach, but also teach, play father figure and be the one who is the most organized.

What many college coaches have long believed is that when you come to South Florida, you are not just checking out some of the nation’s elite difference makers, but the men and women who have helped many of these future college and NFL stars reach that level are often overlooked.

Underpaid, under-appreciated and often misunderstood, the high school coaching in South Florida has been, through the decades, the best anywhere.

For the lowest of pay and sometimes the least of rewards, many of these coaches in the #305 and #954 have grown up with this passion. Ice Harris of Booker T. Washington, Roland Smith from Miami Central, Roger Harriott, Southridge’s record-setting Billy Rolle and North Miami Beach’s Jeff Bertani grew up on the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward. They know the struggles and understand that sometimes you have to give a lot more than you get back.

These coaches are a lifeline to these families. Most have 10-15 year relationships that began at the youth level – on Saturday’s.

Pasadena Lakes, Lauderdale Lakes, Miami Gardens, Richmond, Palmetto, Overtown, Northside, Pompano Cowboys and Chiefs, PPO, Gwen Cherry, Liberty City and the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes is where many of these coaches started something that never ends.

Nearly every college coach that comes down for the spring will tell you about the value of high school coaches in this region.

No matter what school you find, they will all tell stories about how much knowledge and what an impact many of these South Florida coaches make – with little in return.

The public school coaching salary is joke. It has long been such a nightmare that we have lost very good coaches to places such as Georgia and Texas – both with far inferior NFL-type of talent.

Because both school systems have been so strapped financially and have had a tough time giving any teacher raises at all, paying a high school coach $90,000 a year plus a house, car and anything else the school’s want to provide, is never going to happen here. NEVER!

That’s why we take a look in our COUNTDOWN TO 2017 with a look at some of the top coaching staffs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. While winning is always important, development goes a long way as well.

There are a few programs who changed coaching staffs, so we will wait until watching them this coming year – and no – we didn’t leave anyone off!

AMERICAN HERITAGE-PLANTATION: After his first season as a head coach, Pat Surtain more than passed the test – when his Patriots went unbeaten and won the 5A state title. A huge reason why this program won was a coaching staff that is easily is good as you get.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON: We say it every year: When Harris is in charge and his name is on the program, nobody has the pride that this veteran head coach has. He has a staff that is one of those unique mixes of younger and more experienced. Solid group who continues coach as well as any.

CENTRAL: Roland Smith has always been a student of the game. As a player and as a coach, he always been the guy who steps up and makes good decisions. His coaching staff has taken a hit over the past few years, but the Rockets are still well coached and stocked with talent.

CHAMINADE-MADONNA: Even though it was his first year as head coach at the school, head coach Dameon Jones and his staff worked hard to teach and get on the same page. We know what he can do when he has people he can trust.

CHAMPAGNAT CATHOLIC: Over the past two seasons, head coach Dennis Marroquin and his very talented coaching staff has truly made an impact for the state 2A runner up Lions.

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS: One of the coaches who is always up there every year – because Chris Merritt knows how to coach this game. Discipline, loyal assistants, solid football players and a system that has worked for decades under the veteran South Florida head coach.

DEERFIELD BEACH: Here is a program that has always had the talent available to them, but in the past three years, head coach Jevon Glenn and his tremendous staff have developed some tremendous college-bound football talent.

NORTHWESTERN: Love Max Edwards because he has lived up to everything that was said before taking the job with the Bulls. Very good defensive mind who loves football and has surrounded himself with tremendous coaches who he trusts and have shown what they can do to develop.

SOUTH DADE: Here is a program that plays competitive football every year, and then like this season, has enough talent and momentum, under veteran head coach Nate Hudson and his assistants to make a solid run.

SOUTHRIDGE: Head Coach Billy Rolle has always been very solid – when it comes to putting programs together. With the Spartans he has a staff that knows the game and the players, which is a huge advantage.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Head coach Roger Harriott wins because he is a solid football coach – and he knows how to let his assistants coach. His staff, obviously with the addition of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, is very good, but they all relate to the players and the administration.

