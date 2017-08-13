Zoo Miami Celebrates Elephant Conservation With High-Pressure Hose Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A weekend-long celebration of World Elephant Day continued at Zoo Miami.
The international event kicked off with a special party for the female elephants, but Sunday, the zoo’s male Asian bull elephant, Dalip, got a special treat.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave Dalip a high-pressure shower to cool him off in the summer heat.
“This is something he regularly gets, but just with a little garden hose,” said Zoo Miami’s Communications Dir. Ron Magill. “We scratch him a little bit with a brush, he seems to love it. But today with the fire hose, this was like a super-duper luxurious massage.”
The event raises awareness of the dangers of the ivory trade and trafficking, and helps promote elephant preservation.