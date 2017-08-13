WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Zoo Miami Celebrates Elephant Conservation With High-Pressure Hose Down

August 13, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Elephants, Ron Magill, Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A weekend-long celebration of World Elephant Day continued at Zoo Miami.

Dalip, an Asian bull elephant, enjoys a cool down at Zoo Miami, during World Elephant Day on Aug. 13, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

The international event kicked off with a special party for the female elephants, but Sunday, the zoo’s male Asian bull elephant, Dalip, got a special treat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave Dalip a high-pressure shower to cool him off in the summer heat.

“This is something he regularly gets, but just with a little garden hose,” said Zoo Miami’s Communications Dir. Ron Magill. “We scratch him a little bit with a brush, he seems to love it. But today with the fire hose, this was like a super-duper luxurious massage.”

The event raises awareness of the dangers of the ivory trade and trafficking, and helps promote elephant preservation.

