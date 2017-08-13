Show Of Solidarity Held At Bayfront Park For Victims Of Hate Rally

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami is one of many cities across the country that held rallies following violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly.

The rally, organized by nearly a dozen different groups, brought together people of all ages and backgrounds at Bayfront Park Sunday night. Some of the approximately 200 participants who attended held signs voicing their disgust over the event that unfolded, saying it sets back any progress made against racism.

“There’s already been deaths around the world and wars fought against this supremacy mentality,” said Juan Erman Gonzalez, who participated in the rally.

“What we are seeing is a movement in the direction that is very concerning. It’s a direction that includes a lot of hate,” said State Representative Daisy Baez (FL-D), from District 114.

Although some in the crowd said they believe the white nationalist group has the right to its opinion, they don’t believe their message of hate is something that should be protected by the first amendment.

“There’s a fine line between rights and just promotion of hatred. I don’t believe in that even though they did have the right to march,” said rally participant Virginia Mendez.

“I’m Jewish and to see them walking around with swastikas, no, no, no. And saying that they’re the chosen master race? No, no, no no,” said Stephanie Rupp.

A much smaller rally was also held in Hollywood Sunday, where city officials began the process last month of changing the names of three streets bearing the names of Confederate generals.