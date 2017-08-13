Off-Duty Rookie Cop Shoots, Kills Man During Attempted Stabbing

August 13, 2017 11:11 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rookie cop from the City of Miami Police Department was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The officer was off-duty and on his way home when he saw something happening on the side of the road.

A man was stabbing a woman on the side of the road.  When the officer arrived he shot and killed the offender.

The incident took place in northwest Miami-Dade near 159th Street and NW 64th Ave.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. Her status is unknown at this time.

The President of the City of Miami Fraternal Order of Police commended the rookie officer, saying if he had not shown up than the victim likely would have been killed.

