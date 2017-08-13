Hit & Run Driver Surrenders To Police Nearly A Month After Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of hitting a woman on a bike and driving off has turned himself into police.

That crash happened last month but the man, 21-year-old Adrian Perez, came forward Friday night and made an appearance before a judge over the weekend.

Sunrise police say Perez hit waitress Michelle Holguin while she was riding her bike home from work on July 14th on west Sunrise Boulevard

Authorities say Perez then left Holguin critically hurt in the road and drove off.

Officers arrived to find her unconscious in the road with severe life-threatening injuries.

Perez was captured on surveillance video minutes later pulling into the Mobil gas station located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd and stopping to look at the damage to his car, which was a smashed windshield and crushed bumper.

At his bond hearing, Perez’s mother spoke on his behalf.

“My son is not going anywhere,” she said. “He has no assets.”

Holguin’s brother was reached by phone and said she was in a coma but has since come out of it.

“You just don’t hit somebody, get out (and) look at your car,” said Joseph Holguin. “Don’t worry about the person you ran over, left on the side of the road to die.”

Joseph was understandably upset and is anxious to see justice served.

“I would like to see this guy in person, ask him how he would feel if I ran over his mother or sister and left her like he did mine,” Joseph said.

Perez faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury as well as tampering with evidence.

He was forced to surrender his passport and was given a bond of more than $50,000.