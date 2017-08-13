WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

3 Arrested In Connection To Violent Clashes In Virginia

August 13, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Virginia, KKK, White Supremacist, Violent Protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBSMiami/AP) — Three more arrests have been made in connection to the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

The Virginia State Police announced late Saturday that Troy Dunigan, a 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with disorderly conduct; Jacob L. Smith, a 21-year-old from Louisa, Virginia, was charged with assault and battery; and James M. O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

Three people died during the violent day in Charlottesville.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

U.S. officials have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances into the deadly car attack.

The investigation was announced late Saturday by officials of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Richmond field office of the FBI.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle has begun the investigation and will have the full support of the Justice Department.

Sessions says, “The violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice.”

He adds, “When such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.”

Two state police troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed in the woods on the outskirts of town.

