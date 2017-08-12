Police: Prostitution, Human Trafficking Embedded Within 4 Massage Parlors

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two victims of human trafficking were rescued following investigations into prostitution at four Miami Beach massage parlors, police said.

The Shanghai Spa is one of four massage parlors in Miami Beach where police believe prostitution and human trafficking were taking place. (Source: CBS4)

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email that three women were arrested after raids at the businesses Friday night.

One woman was charged with prostitution, another was charged with deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, and the third was charged with human trafficking. Their names were not released Saturday.

Rodriguez said the investigation remains open. Federal immigration authorities assisted with the raids.

The investigation began in January after complaints about prostitution and a Crime Stoppers tip about human trafficking at the massage parlors.

City Manager Jimmy Morales revoked the business licenses for each parlor.

According to a police statement, Florida has the country’s third-highest rate of reported cases of human trafficking.

