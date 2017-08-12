Chopper Crash Kills 2, Linked To White Nationalist Rally

August 12, 2017 6:55 PM
A helicopter crashed outside Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. (Source: Emma Eisner via Twitter)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBSMiami/AP) — The deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virignia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

The organizer of a rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists and other extremists to Charlottesville says he disavows the violence that eroded it.

Jason Kessler said in an interview Saturday evening that whoever drove a car into a group of counter-protesters “did the wrong thing.” He said he was saddened that people were hurt.

Kessler is a local blogger and activist who described the event as a pro-white rally. He planned it to protest the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument.

He also criticized law enforcement’s response to the event, which was dispersed before speakers could take the stage.

He said they did a poor job controlling the chaos to allow free speech.

