Video: Teen Chased By Armed Crooks During Home Invasion

August 11, 2017 4:08 PM By David Sutta
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, David Sutta, Home Invasion, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A knock on the door was all it took for two armed crooks to be let inside a Miami home.

A 14-year-old boy was home alone when he heard someone knock and opened the front door. Quickly realizing his mistake, he’s seen bolting toward the kitchen just as two suspects enter the home and chase him.

They forced the boy to lay on the floor and wrap his head with his own shirt to cover his eyes.

The crooks took electronics and fled out the back door without harming the teen.

It happened August 4th at 8:35 p.m. near S.W. 172nd Street and S.W. 105th Avenue.

One of the suspects is seen wearing distinct grey camouflage shorts. If anyone recognizes either individual, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

