Taylor Swift Says She Was ‘Ashamed’ To Report Alleged Groping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taylor Swift never reported to police allegations that a DJ groped her back in 2013.

Despicable, horrifying, and shocking. Those are the words Taylor Swift used on Thursday, describing the moment she says former radio DJ David Mueller groped her during a photo-op.

On the stand in federal court, Swift said “He stayed latched onto my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably.”

Swift continued her meet-and-greet following the alleged incident.

Under direct-examination, Mueller’s attorney told Swift she could have taken a break if she felt distressed.

Swift replied, “and your client could have taken a normal photo with me.”

Mueller not only denied the accusations, but said his boss Hershel Coomer, was the one who apparently groped Swift.

“I don’t know what he was thinking when he made up a story with zero facts that I somehow did it,” said Coomer.

Mueller testified there was “jostling” as he joined Swift in the photo, but insisted he touched her ribs, not her rear.

Swift never called police, but reported it to Mueller’s staff at Denver radio station KYGO.

Two days later, Mueller was fired. He says he was falsely accused and is suing swift for $3 million in damages.

She is counter-suing for assault and battery. She wants a dollar.

She hopes the symbolic one dollar serves “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

“It’s embarrassing. You feel ashamed like, it’s your fault and no one should feel that way. And it’s so important for her fans to know that if she can do this, then they can do this too,” said fan Lucy Peterson.