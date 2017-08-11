WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Amber Alert For Missing Jupiter Boy

August 11, 2017
JUPITER (CBSMiami) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jupiter boy.

Dominic Caprio, 4, was reported missing on Thursday by his mother.

She told police she last saw him with his nanny, Blanca Castro, around 1:30 p.m. Castro has been arrested for her role in Dominic’s disappearance, but the boy is still missing.

Jupiter Police believe he is in the company of 60-year-old Elizabeth Caprio and 64-year-old Luis Caprio.

Dominic Louis Castro is about 3-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with dinosaurs and green shorts. Dominic has a small pinkish red birthmark on the back of his neck and a small scar on his lower back.

They may be traveling in a 2013, blue BMW 740i, Florida tag number CBD B47.

