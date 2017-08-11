Trump’s Son-In-Law Headed To Middle East For Peace Talks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is headed to the Middle East for peace talks.
CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett reports Jared Kushner is being joined by Jason Greenblatt, the president’s lead envoy in the Middle East, and Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser.
According to a senior White House official, Kushner, Greenblatt and Powell will meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to continue discussions on how to support peace efforts between the Israelis and Palestinians. The official did not specify when the next trip will take place.
According to the senior official, the president has asked that the discussions focus on the path to substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
The official said the president recognizes peace between Israelis and Palestinians can ultimately only be negotiated directly between Israelis and Palestinians, and the U.S. will continue to working with those parties towards that end.
Trump also wants them to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, ways to combat extremism, and focus on economic steps to ensure a peace deal offers security, stability and prosperity for the region.
This is the second time Kushner and Greenblatt visit the Middle East with similar goals.