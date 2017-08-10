Wet, Messy Day Ahead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a wet and messy morning across South Florida with heavy downpours and lightning in spots.

Widespread showers are soaking most of Broward, Miami-Dade, and parts of the Keys.

At 10 a.m., Ft. Lauderdale broke a record for daily rainfall with 3.38 inches, which breaks the record of 3.35 inches set in 2003.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs struggling to reach 90 due to the cloud coverage and rain. Throughout the day we’ll remain unsettled with plenty of deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical wave moving in from the Bahamas. This upper-level low has a low potential (10% chance) of development according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, it is unlikely this wave will develop and it will be a rainmaker for us here in South Florida as it will keep the storm chance high through tomorrow.

Heavy rain will be possible with the potential for flooding.

The moisture will start to lift northward on Saturday and that will decrease the rain chance. We’ll see a mix of sun and scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Meanwhile, we are still monitoring a disturbance a couple of hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with a medium potential (40% chance ) of development over the next five days. Most computer models forecast it will likely be to the east of the Florida as we head into the weekend and early next week.