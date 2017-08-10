Police: Newlyweds Who Raped Woman First Tried Kidnapping Another Victim

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More charges have been filed against a Georgia couple accused of kidnapping a woman and raping her.
Investigators believe they tried something similar to another woman earlier that same day.
Timothy Lowe, 37, and Rashada Horsley, 32, went before a Miami-Dade County judge Thursday, as they face a new charge of attempted kidnapping.
The Georgia couple, who was in South Florida on their honeymoon, is already in jail. They’re accused of kidnapping a 27-year-old woman from a Publix in Hialeah on July 9th, taking her to a Motel 6 near the Palmetto and 36th Street, and raping her.
“The allegations in this open case are that he dragged the victim out of her car at Publix, took her to a motel and he and the co-defendant raped her,” said the judge. “Which makes these allegations even more concerning because they actually followed through with the kidnapping, and brutalized another woman.”
According to court records, earlier that day, the couple approached another woman walking near S.W. 1st Avenue and 11th Street in Brickell.
They told her they were aliens and that the world’s end was near, so they were going to take her somewhere safe. When they tried leading her to their vehicle, she took off.
They face charges of kidnapping, carjacking and sexual battery.