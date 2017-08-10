‘She’s A Human Being’: Mom Says Murdered Transgender Daughter Was Targeted

August 10, 2017 12:40 PM By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Chayviss Reed, LGBTQ, Miami-Dade, Shooting, Transgender

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Family members of a murdered transgender woman feel she was targeted and are asking for help to find her killer.

Chayviss Reed, was shot and killed in northwest Miami-Dade back in April.

“I know that you would be here right where I am, asking for the same thing,” said Reed’s mother. “Please help.”

On Thursday, the family made their plea alongside Miami-Dade Police detectives.

“It’s heartbreaking. She’s a human being, a person, my child,” said Reed’s mother.

Reed’s mother and stepfather traveled from the Atlanta area to make a plea for help.

“Please, could you all find this killer,” said Reed’s mother. “She didnt’ have to die like this.”

Reed was shot and killed in the area of NW 92 Street and NW 27 Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

Reed, who was born a boy, was a transgender woman who police say had engaged in prostitution.

“He growed up and he made his own choice. I can’t stop him for that,” said Reed’s mother. “All I can do is love him.”

She feels her daughter was targeted because she was transgender. Reed was the 9th transgender woman who was the victim of a homicide this year in the United States, according to the advocate magazine.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

“If you know anything, call,” said Reed’s mother.

