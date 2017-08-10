In The Recruiting Huddle: Rosendo Louis – Deerfield Beach

August 10, 2017 12:33 PM By Larry Blustein
Deerfield Beach, Rosendo Louis

PLAYER: Rosendo Louis

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 225

SCOUTING: Before every college in the country and every fan website started to blow this young man up, we had an opportunity to rate and list him as one of the elite up-and-coming football talents in South Florida. Here is a big, quick and athletic difference maker, who continues to raise the bar and attract attention from colleges and universities, who frankly had never watched him before. Louis represents one of those athletes that illustrates how much talent there is in South Florida. Even being from this region of he country – where the prospects are endless, here is a true football player who continues to turn heads and make a solid impact. Schools will chase him until he makes a decision, and even after that, they will keep a close eye on this tremendous talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4589961/rosendo-louis

