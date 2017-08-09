Jarvis Landry Hopes Legal Situation “Gets Resolved In A Timely Fashion”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A day after news broke that Jarvis Landry had been investigated following allegations of domestic violence, his Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field.

Landry was asked about the ongoing legal situation following Tuesday’s workout and did not shy away from the topic.

“I’ve been very upfront with the team,” Landry said. “I’ve been very upfront with law enforcement. I’m here at training camp trying to get better. I don’t want any bad attention to me, this organization, Adam [Gase], nobody.”

On Monday the Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed that it was presented with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s investigation into Landry over a domestic violence complaint.

A document regarding the investigation contained very little information except that the situation is being investigated as a domestic violence case.

It was filed with the State Attorney’s Office last Thursday.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Landry as the 24-year-old wide receiver is looking for a new, long-term contract to remain with the Dolphins.

“I don’t believe this is the place for it or the time for it,” Landry said. “Again, like I said, I’ve been very upfront with the team and I’ve been very upfront with the law enforcement. I put that in their hands and that’s really all I have to say about it.”

Whether or not this issue has had any impact on negotiations between Landry and the Dolphins is unknown, but it certainly couldn’t help.

Following news of the investigation breaking on Monday, head coach Adam Gase was asked to explain the situation.

“Yes, we’re aware of it,” Gase said. “We took the proper steps of what we’re supposed to. Past that, I can’t really comment on anything.”

According to police and court documents, the incident occurred on April 1st just after 10 p.m which means the Dolphins have likely known about this for a while.

Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of Landry’s child, released a statement Monday afternoon through a publicist in an attempt to stifle any additional attention to the situation.

It said, in part: “I was not in any way physically harmed. Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else.”

Landry and the Dolphins will open their preseason schedule on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.

The State Attorney’s Office said they do not anticipate any decision until next week on whether charges would be filed against Landry.

“Hopefully this gets resolved in a timely fashion,” Landry said.