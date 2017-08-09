PLAYER: Mark Pope

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Southridge

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Since his youth football days, this is someone that everyone raved about. Speed, athleticism and a passion to be as good as he can be. This is easily one of the best in the country. He has proven it over and over again at the highest level of competition – much like Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy did before him. Big time pass catcher who has a legitimate chance of taking every ball he catches into the end zone. Runs tremendous patterns, has a major burst and believes that he will win every match up. This University of Miami commit will certainly attract a lot of attention as he and his Spartan teammates defend their 8A state title.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6165977/mark-pope