Guam Caught In Middle Of War Of Words Between US, North Korea

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Residents of Guam find themselves right smack in the middle of a dangerous war of words between the US and North Korea.

On Tuesday, President Trump issued a threat of “fire and fury.” Pyongyang responded by threatening potential force against the island, a US territory.

“There is no change in the threat level resulting from North Korea events,” said Guam Governor Eddie Calvo.

Calvo tried to offer reassurances to nervous residents after North Korea said it’s examining operational plans for attacking the island.

“I’ve reached out to the White House this morning, an attack or threat on Guam is an attack or threat on the United States. They have said that America will be defended,” said Calvo.

Pyongyang’s threats are part of a dangerous ramping up of rhetoric between North Korea and the U.S.

Tuesday, President Trump issued his most stern warning yet.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with the fire and the fury like the world has never seen,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to push the point home.

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

…Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

The response has so far been mixed to the president’s threat.

“The great leaders I’ve seen don’t threaten unless they’re ready to act, and I’m not sure President Trump is ready to act,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Az.

“It was very responsible for the president to say what he did, he was sending a clear message to North Korea in a language they could understand,” said Rep. Peter King, R-NY.

Over the weekend, the UN levied the heaviest sanctions yet against North Korea. The new measures were in response to two recent launch tests which showed the rogue regime has missiles capable of reaching the U.S.

A new assessment by U.S. Intelligence believes North Korea has produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside those missiles.

Though North Korea may have produced a missile capable of carrying a nuclear payload, experts say they’re doubtful those missiles are capable just yet of clearing the other two crucial hurdles needed to reach the U.S: accurate targeting systems and the ability to re-enter the atmosphere, undamaged, from space.