‘We Need Closure’: Family Of Murdered Mother Pleads For Info

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — The family of a Florida mother of three has pleaded for information on her brutal death.
On Wednesday morning, MaKeva Jenkins’ family held a press conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBS12.
The family is asking anyone with information about her murder to come forward.
“The person or the people responsible” said MaKeva’s grandmother Gloria Harold, spokesperson for the family. “That’s all we are asking. We need closure.”
Police says MaKeva Jenkins was a loving daughter, wife and mother of three.
Back in Junes, she was brutally killed inside her home after a masked gunman knocked on the front door. Once inside, the gunman forced MaKeva, her husband, and a family friend to go upstairs. Moments later, the gunman shot her in the head.
During the press conference, her family addressed misinformation about social media posts claiming Makeva had gone from being homeless to pulling in six figures. Her family says she was never homeless.
No suspects have been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers. An up to $3,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest.