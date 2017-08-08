Suh And Cutler Happy To Be Teammates: “He Took Hits And Never Cried”

WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – From 2010 to 2015, Jay Cutler and Ndamukong Suh were NFC North Rivals. There’s no love lost between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

As a Lions defensive tackle, it was Suh’s job to make Cutler’s life miserable.

Now, Suh and Cutler are both Dolphins, and Suh has no problem singing Cutler’s praises.

“I think he’s a great quarterback,” said Suh. “Obviously I’ve played against him many, many times. I actually got my first sack against him.”

And after that first sack, like all the others, Cutler got right back up. It’s Cutler’s toughness that really catches Suh’s attention.

“I definitely have the ultimate respect for him,” Suh declared. “I don’t like any quarterbacks but he was one guy that I definitely had a respect for because he took hits and never cried, never complained and just got up and went and played the next play.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a better judge of toughness in quarterbacks than Ndamukong Suh. Undoubtedly, the Dolphins have found a tough hombre to lead their offense.

The respect is mutual. Cutler discussed his history with Suh on Tuesday.

“I’m happy he’s on my team,” said Cutler with a chuckle. “He texted me whenever we got it done. He told me he was just patting me on the way by in 11-on-11s. To have a guy like that on your side is always a good thing.”

He’s not the type of player you like to face, but you love him as a teammate.