Stanton, Marlins Look To Even Series Against Rival Nationals

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – It seems to be a recurring theme of late.

Giancarlo Stanton hits another home run but the Miami Marlins can’t pull out the victory.

For third time in four games Stanton went deep (he’s actually got four homers during that span after hitting two on Friday) and for the third time in four games the Marlins lost, dropping a 3-2 affair in the series opener against NL East leading Washington.

Stanton now has 37 dingers on the season, tying a career-high that he’s matched twice before.

It’s seem more than likely that Stanton will establish a new high mark this year, shattering the old number by the time the season ends.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:05 PM, Nationals Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Vance Worley (1-2, 5.31 ERA) vs. Nationals RHP A.J. Cole (1-1, 4.91)

Worley is coming off his best start of the season, which coincidentally was against the Nationals.

He fired seven scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and issuing no walks in the win, his first of the year.

He faced the minimum amount of hitters in the sparkling effort.

Worley has had success against Nationals star Bryce Harper, holding the slugger to just 2-for-13 with no extra base hits.

In the same start that Worley shined against Washington, Cole struggled mightily.

Lasting five innings, Cole surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks in the loss.

It was only Cole’s second start of the season for the Nationals. He threw a six inning, one run gem against the Philles in May.

ROUNDING THE BASES