Police Pleading For Public’s Help To Find Man’s Murderer: ‘No Detail Is Too Small’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Department detectives went door to door in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Tuesday evening, handing out flyers in hopes of getting leads in the murder of a 26-year-old man.
Police have identified the victim as Guillermo Gonzalez.
“We were out here to try to get a hold of the community to see if anybody heard something, saw something, so they could reach out to us to provide us with some information to help us to solve this murder,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau Det. Jose Toral.
Police said the shooting happened at a duplex off NW 30th Ave. and 26th St. at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
A next-door neighbor said he was already in bed when he heard a noise outside, followed by a woman screaming.
“The officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a person shot and upon their arrival they discovered the victim deceased on scene,” said Toral.
Neighbors said Gonzalez was with his girlfriend and a child when he was approached by someone and shot.
Police are appealing to the public for help in catching the shooter.
“No detail is too small. We’ll take any information that you have,” said Toral.
If you have any information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.