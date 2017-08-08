In The Recruiting Huddle: Nathaniel Stubbs – Piper

August 8, 2017 1:35 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Nathaniel Stubbs, Piper, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Nathaniel Stubbs Piper

PLAYER: Nathaniel Stubbs

POSITION: WR/RB

SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: If the Bengals are going to have success this season – on the offensive side of the ball – they will need a solid line and playmakers. In this quality football player, this team has that playmaker. The Coral Springs transfer has become a huge part of this team, and with playoff spots up for grabs this season, this could very well be the prospect that gives this program yet another  playoff opportunity. Stubbs is a solid runner – whether it’s from the running back position or his receiver spot. He is a gifted runner. Someone you need to get the ball in his hands. Keep an eye on this team during the season and you will be sold.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4139852/nathaniel-stubbs

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Nathaniel Stubbs Piper

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch