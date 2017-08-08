PLAYER: Nathaniel Stubbs

POSITION: WR/RB

SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: If the Bengals are going to have success this season – on the offensive side of the ball – they will need a solid line and playmakers. In this quality football player, this team has that playmaker. The Coral Springs transfer has become a huge part of this team, and with playoff spots up for grabs this season, this could very well be the prospect that gives this program yet another playoff opportunity. Stubbs is a solid runner – whether it’s from the running back position or his receiver spot. He is a gifted runner. Someone you need to get the ball in his hands. Keep an eye on this team during the season and you will be sold.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4139852/nathaniel-stubbs