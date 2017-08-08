Hard Rock Stadium Unveils New Luxury Seating & Fabulous Food

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins kick-off the 2017-2018 football season on Thursday, August 10th with the first pre-season game at Hard Rock Stadium which is sporting some major new upgrades which offer fans amazing watching experiences and fantastic new food choices.

Phase III of a $500 million plus renovation bankrolled by Owner Stephen Ross includes a new partnership with Aston Martin Residences, fresh food and beverage offerings, new luxury and party spaces and redesigned landscaping and parking.

For fans looking for the ultimate in luxury viewing, the BankUnited Club Level has been completely renovated. There are 147 suites varying in size from 10 seats up to 50 seats which offer air conditioning and multi-feed sound systems, refrigerators, ice-makers and private telephone services. Suite attendants provide personal service in each suite during the games.

There are also brand new Theatre Boxes on the BankUnited Club Level. These 4-6 person individual boxes are located in a shared suite environment with inclusive food and beverage. Hard Rock Stadium also debuted four new corner clubs – including the new UHealth, University of Miami Health System Cornerstone Club – giving suite members access to the corner’s interior space and bar.

And here’s something brand new: Party Terraces were created on the 300 level which is a Standing Room Only area with a bar that services guests on the concourse, as well as a double-sided bar with a great of the field. Each corner includes two semi-private spaces that each can hold up to 100 people. The Dolphins have also committed to donating a party terrace of 100 military tickets each game to local troops serving our country.

Outside of the stadium, parking lots have been redesigned in an effort to improve traffic flow and new landscaping includes 37,000 new trees and shrubs.

But what about the food? Well there are plenty of new options to please any foodie.

This year, celebrity chef David Chang joins the fabulous food line up with Fuku. Other restaurants include Coyo Taco, Los Ranchos, Jackson Soul Food, O-B House, Shorty’s BBQ, Grown, Shula Burger and Sushi Maki.

Of course, what’s a football game without beer?

In 2017, Hard Rock Stadium will introduce three new premium craft offerings within the Tap Rooms on the north and south sides of the 100 level. The seasonal crafts will rotate throughout the year to make sure fans are getting the freshest locally brewed beer possible. The new craft beer selections are in addition to sixteen other Florida craft selections in bottles, along with another 18 domestic craft brews, including two Gluten-free craft beers.