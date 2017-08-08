Half Of Middle Income Earners Worry About Money Once A Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you work hard and bring home a moderate paycheck, you probably worry about your finances at least once a week.
A new study, released by MassMutual, found 48 percent of Americans ages 25 to 65 with household income between $35,000 and $150,000 worry about money at least once a week. The survey also found 23 percent of those who earn less than $45,000 annually worry about money every day.
More than a third of middle-income earners – even those at the top end — said they felt “not very” financially secure while the majority (54 percent) describe themselves as “somewhat secure.”
Specific worries included being unprepared for retirement, health care costs and overspending. There was also considerable fear reported around unexpected financial emergencies, such as major illness, injury or a sudden, major expense.