Boy Found Dead In Day Care Van

August 8, 2017 7:39 AM
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — An investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead in a van parked outside an Orlando day care.

Orlando police said the received a call about possible child neglect at the Little Miracles Academy around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The boy’s family said they became suspicious when he wasn’t dropped off at home. They claim he was left inside the van for hours. Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says they don’t yet know how long the child had been in the van.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Day care employees talked with investigators late into the night but authorities said no one had yet been taken into custody.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

