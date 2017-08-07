UN Approves Tough New Sanctions Against North Korea

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – North Korea is furious after the UN Security Council passed it toughest sanctions yet against the country following their two recent missiles tests that showed the capability of reaching the US.

Over the weekend two of North Korea’s most powerful trade allies, China and Russia, appear to be willing to help apply more pressure as well. This after the UN sanctions measures passed unanimously 15-0.

“I think it’s quite clear in terms of there being no daylight among the international community as to the expectation that North Korea will take steps to achieve all of our objectives which is a denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

The UN resolution, drawn up by the US, bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead, and seafood, which could cut the country’s exports by a third.

During an hour-long phone call Sunday night, the White House says President Donald Trump and South Korea’s president agreed to work together to reign in North Korea.

After the call, President Trump took to Twitter.

Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

North Korea responded to the vote by saying it will launch “thousands fold” revenge against the U.S. for the sanctions.

White House officials say Moon discussed a need to show North Korea that the door to dialogue is still open, should Pyongyang give up its nuclear program.

China also called on the U.S. and South Korea to exercise restraint and reign in their own military exercises in the region. North and South Korea are technically still at war because their conflict in the 50s ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.