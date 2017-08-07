West Broward Residents Report Spike In Snakes Activity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The recent stretch of heavy rain has sent snakes slithering into yards in parts of South Florida
According to the Sun Sentinel, a lot of people in Pembroke Pines and Miramar have been finding snakes more than usual.
South Florida is home to 47 species of snakes, but only four of them are venomous.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says there are easy ways to reduce your risk.
First, you should remove tall grass and trash piles from your property.
They also advise you wear closed-toed shoes during peak hours of snake activity, which are first thing in the morning and at night.
And, most importantly, don’t go looking for trouble.
If you are bitten, stay calm and call 911 right away.
The Centers for Disease Control reports some 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes, but only about five die each year.