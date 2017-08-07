Severe Turbulence Leaves American Air Passengers All Shook Up

August 7, 2017 12:20 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – An American Air flight that encountered severe turbulence sent ten people to the hospital.

Flight 759, which originated in Athens, experienced the turbulence shortly before landing safely in Philadelphia. Cell phone video from passengers on the plane show debris scattered in the aisle.

“It started shaking then it took a big drop. Babies were screaming, people in front of us hitting the ceiling,” said Ian Smith.

Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

“Most of the injuries were to the flight crew. There was no warning, no time to buckle in or anything like that,” said Alex Ehnke. “It was easily the most turbulence I’ve ever seen in my life, so I was pretty petrified, I was just grabbing my family all around me.”

American Airlines said the seatbelt sign was on at the time. They released a statement thanking its team members for taking care of the customers. The FAA says it will investigate.

