9-Year-Old Applies To Be NASA’s ‘Planetary Protection Officer’

August 7, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Good News, Jack Davis, NASA, Planetary Protection Officer, Space

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSMiami/AP) — A 9-year-old boy from New Jersey who describes himself as a “Guardian of the Galaxy” hopes to soon call himself a “Planetary Protection Officer” with NASA – a real-life job.

NASA says it received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who touted his expertise in space-themed movies. In a letter the agency posted online , Jack acknowledged his youth, but says that will make it easier for him to think like an alien.

2222 9 Year Old Applies To Be NASAs Planetary Protection Officer

Jack received a letter and a phone call from NASA officials thanking him for his interest. (Source: NASA.gov)

Jack received a letter and a phone call from NASA officials thanking him for his interest and encouraging him to study hard so he can one day join them at the agency.

NASA says the job might not quite live up to its thrilling title, but is important in preventing microbial contamination of Earth and other planets.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch