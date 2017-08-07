Kenny Stills: “We’ve Got Our Guy In Matt Moore”

WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Jay Cutler has arrived in Miami but hasn’t made his Miami Dolphins practice debut just yet.

On Monday, it was still Matt Moore’s offense. Moore continues to take first team reps after Ryan Tannehill re-injured his left knee last week.

Moore has been Miami’s backup quarterback since 2011. Last season, he went 2-2 as a starter, including December wins over the Jets and Bills to propel the Dolphins into the playoffs.

Moore has respect from his teammates. Receiver Kenny Stills made this abundantly clear after Monday’s practice.

“We’ve got our guy in Matt Moore,” said Stills. “We trust in him.”

Some might take these comments as a sign of division. Stills insists his Moore endorsement is not a knock on Cutler.

“[Cutler’s] not here yet. He hasn’t signed,” Stills said, when asked for comment on what Cutler can bring to the offense. “I’ve never played with him.”

Once the ink dries on his contract, Cutler is likely to make his training camp debut on Tuesday. It’ll be Stills’ first chance to get acclimated with the man who will likely take the starting job from Moore.

Stills addressed the mindset of Miami’s players with Cutler on the way in.

“The guys in the locker room trust the guys upstairs,” proclaimed Stills. “We trust what they’re doing for this team. They’ve put us in the right position for the most part now, and you’ve seen the success we’ve had last year. We trust what they’re doing.”

Hopefully, the locker room embraces Jay Cutler the way they’ve long embraced Matt Moore.