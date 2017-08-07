Jay Cutler Arrives In Miami, Expected To Take Physical And Sign Contract

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – It’s been quite a few days for the Miami Dolphins.

The whirlwind that began last Thursday when Ryan Tannehill hit the turf after re-injuring his left knee hit its climax on Sunday when reports emerged that Miami would be signing veteran quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cutler, who arrived in South Florida on Monday morning, is expected to take a physical at the Dolphins training facility and if all goes well, sign on the dotted line shortly thereafter.

The 34-year-old quarterback will be signing a one-year deal worth $10 million ($5 million base salary) with up to $3 million in incentives.

He will immediately step into Miami’s starting QB role, sending backup Matt Moore back to the bench that he’s kept warm for the better part of the past six seasons.

Several Dolphins players are quite familiar with Cutler.

Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod played with Cutler in Chicago while defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh lined up against him for years while Suh was in Detroit.

The biggest connection, and the key to Cutler signing with Miami, is Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

Gase was Chicago’s offensive coordinator in 2015, a year that Cutler enjoyed one of best statistical seasons of his career.

Now the two are reunited in Miami.

Cutler will enjoy perhaps the best supporting cast he’s ever worked with as the Dolphins feature three extremely talented wide receivers (Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills), an elite tight end (Julius Thomas) and one of best young running backs in the NFL (Jay Ajayi).

Gase said following Monday’s practice that Cutler would not play in Miami’s preseason opener on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.