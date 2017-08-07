Get Moving With The SoBe Rollers On South Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – This week, Moving U brings you right to the heart of South Beach…restaurants, people, music and movement.

To CBS4 Reporter Bianca Peters it sounds like a party. That’s exactly why Bernadette West of the Robe Rollers comes out to do just that, every month in South Beach.

“Skating gives us a buzz.” Bernadette says. “You hear about runners getting a runners-high, well that’s what happens when you are on skates.”

Bianca met up with Bernadette West of the Sobe Rollers through the CBS4 Moving U campaign. The group meets the first Friday of each month on Lincoln and Washington for an 11 mile skate session. The fun group workout stops traffic wherever they go.

“They want to go fast they like to feel the wind on their face” Bernadette adds “And when we’re in a group, we feel really safe when we’re on the streets.”

Bianca hadn’t worn rollerblades for more than 15 years but decided to give it a try. After a quick warm up she got right back into the hang of things. As a regular runner, she found roller skating to be a much better alternative to running.

Bernadette highlighted what an easy transition it was for runners to put on rollerblades, “You don’t have a lot of impact to the knees” she explained. “So runners that have messed their knees up, they can come out get the same cardio, and do it without pain.”

Bernadette, the Sobe Roller ringleader, originally hails from the North and was used to skating on ice. Once she was here in warm South Florida, she had to find an alternative exercise.

“You know, going around in circles gets old.” Bernadette said. “With inline skating I tried that and it’s like being on ice, except now, I’m not confined by a rink anymore, you got the streets, they’re your ice.”

As Bianca discovered, it’s a rolling party in the street, a great way to get some exercise. Most importantly, everyone is welcome, even people like herself who haven’t worn skates for many years. Beginner or expert, this is one workout that really gets you moving.

If you want to join SoBe Rollers, here are the links to their Facebook page and Instagram account:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/soberollers/ Instagram: @soberollers

Also, there’s a three-day event in February where skaters come from all over US and even abroad. Visit the Skater Migration Facebook page for more information: https://m.facebook.com/skatermigration/