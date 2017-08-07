Trump Attacks Connecticut Senator On Twitter Over Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSMiami) – After a relatively quiet week on Twitter, President Donald Trump made up for it Monday morning.
In a series of tweets, Trump tweeted that it was “interesting” to watch Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal talk about “hoax Russian collusion,” given his background in Vietnam.
The tweet came after the Democratic senator told CNN the investigation into Russian leaks is necessary.
“The impanelment of the grand jury shows that Bob Mueller is pursuing this potential wrongdoing by the Russians, the attack on our democracy, seriously and diligently,” Blumenthal said in the interview. He also said of the Russin meddling that “it was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines — or at least an attempt to do it — and potential collusion by the Trump campaign, and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be pursued.”
Blumenthal tweeted that the president’s “bullying” won’t be effective.
In 2010, Blumenthal, when he was serving as Connecticut’s attorney general, admitted that he had “misspoken” about his service during Vietnam. The New York Times had reported at the time that Blumenthal had received at least five deferments that kept him out of the war. He was in the Marine Corps Reserves for six years in the U.S.
The president broke away from his 17-day “working vacation” at his golf club in New Jersey to unleash his tweet storm. He’s expected to travel into New York next week for meetings.
One Comment