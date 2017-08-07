Cutler Joins Dolphins, Says Situation Like This “Doesn’t Come Along Very Often”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Jay Cutler is officially the Miami Dolphins newest quarterback.

The move was in the works for several days following the injury to Ryan Tannehill last Thursday.

Tannehill injured his left knee, the same knee he partially tore the ACL and MCL last December.

Cutler arrived at the Dolphins facility late Monday morning and was wearing a Dolphins polo, meeting with the media by 2 p.m.

He said he received “no guarantees” regarding a starting job and that he has “come here to help.”

The Dolphins reportedly signed Cutler to a one-year deal worth $10 million plus $3 million in incentives.

Considering Miami’s is paying Matt Moore $1.75 million this season, it seems clear that the Dolphins feel Cutler will be under center when they face Tampa Bay for the first week of the regular season next month.

“A situation like this just doesn’t come along very often,” Cutler said.

The situation he speaks of is joining a team in win-now mode, and joining an offense absolutely stacked with talent at all the playmaking positions.

The receiving trio of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills is very possibly the best he has ever worked with during his 11-year NFL career.

Add to that elite tight end Julius Thomas and ascending Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi and it’s easy to see why Cutler was quick to pull the trigger on signing with Miami.

“There weren’t a lot of opportunities or jobs out there if they would’ve come up I would’ve taken but this has gotta be at the top of the list,” he said.

Cutler is expected to be on the field with his Dolphins teammates for Tuesday morning’s practice but head coach Adam Gase said earlier Monday that the 34-year-old QB will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against Atlanta.

“I know Adam [Gase] very well,” Cutler said. “I’ve known him since ’06, the first year I came out [of college]. I know the system.”

As for whether he would begin his first practice as the starter, Gase wouldn’t give anything away just yet.

“You’ll know when I release the depth chart,” Gase said. “I’m not going to make that announcement right now. He didn’t come out of retirement to stand on the sideline, but we’ve got a ways to go.”

Cutler said he was content in his life after retiring and taking a broadcasting job with FOX Sports but that he couldn’t pass up the Dolphins offer.

“You talk about a playoff team with a lot of really, really good football players with a lot of potential,” he said of the Dolphins.

Cutler had surgery last year after suffering a torn labrum in November but confirmed that he was medically cleared from that injury in March.

He said that he is “not quite there yet” with his conditioning but that it wouldn’t take him long to get in shape.

“The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don’t really have to be in that great of cardiovascular shape,” Cutler said with a smile, adding, “but I’ll be fine.”

The veteran quarterback gave the most credit to his wife, actress and TV personality Kristin Cavallari, more than anyone else for convincing him to continue his football career.

“I think she got tired of me around the house,” he said.

As for learning the Dolphins playbook and all the in’s and out’s of his new team, Cutler didn’t seem too concerned about coming into training camp a couple week’s late.

“It’ll come back pretty quickly,” he said. “I’m not worried about my arm or the throwing part. Getting used to these guys, how they get in and out of breaks and a little bit more detailed stuff, that’s some of the stuff we’re gonna have to hit the fast forward button on and get used to that.”

At the end of the day, it will be an adjustment for Cutler as he joins his third team since coming into the NFL.

Drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos back in 2006, Cutler played there for three years before being traded to the Bears prior to the 2009 season.

“I was in one place for eight years so this is gonna be a little bit different, this is gonna be a transition period,” Cutler said. “I just wanna get to this next meeting, figure out where the dinner room is and then we’ll start learning the offense and learning some guys’ names.”