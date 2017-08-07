CBS4 News Has A New Set, Same Commitment To Real News

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a big day for CBS4 News!
As you might have noticed during our newscast at noon on Monday, we have a new set.
While the whole team continues to work hard to report the news that matters to our community, now we have a nicer way to do it.
CBS4 Anchors Lauren Pastrana and Eugene Ramirez gave an in-depth look at what the new set has to offer.
One of the things that will really catch your eye is the massive wall behind the anchor’s desk. The screen, spanning about 16 feet wide, will be showing beautiful panoramic views of South Florida.
A similar screen to the left that stretches about 12 feet wide will be used to point out important pieces of video to help tell the stories. On that screen, you’ll see things like graphics, maps and election results.
Another thing you might notice is that our anchor desk is much larger. The new size is perfect for bringing in reporters and guests to explain why certain stories really matter.
Speaking of what matters, while we have our new look, our approach to news isn’t changing. The set is new but our commitment is still the same.
CBS4 News is your home for real news.