$85M Worth Of Cocaine Seized At Sea By Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 3 tons of cocaine will not make it to the streets of South Florida or anywhere else for that matter after it was seized at sea by the Coast Guard.
The cocaine, 3.1 tons worth, was offloaded Monday in Port Everglades.
It’s worth an estimated $85 million on the street.
The Coast Guard seized the drugs in international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
“Stopping the illicit flow of drugs to our shores not only keeps them off our street but also keeps money from getting to these criminal organizations.” said Cmdr. Michael Turdo, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba which took part in the interdiction.