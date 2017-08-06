Former Miami Heat Center Willie Reed Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat reserve center Willie Reed has been arrested.
Reed was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on a charge of domestic violence.
Reed, 27, signed with the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent in July after spending one season with the Heat.
Reed was arrested in the Downtown Miami area and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, facing a charge of misdemeanor battery.
During his time with the Heat, Reed was a solid bench contributor.
He averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.