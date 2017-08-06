Couple Ejected After Everglades Airboat Collision

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) — An airboat collision in the Florida Everglades has left one woman in the hospital.
It happened Sunday afternoon near Mile Marker 35 on the southside canal of I-75.
Four people were on one boat. Three of them were a family visiting from Texas. A husband and wife were ejected from the boat during the crash.
The woman, 48, suffered lower extremity trauma and was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say if her husband was hurt, nor revealed if there were any injuries to the lone man in the other airboat. They did not say how the crash occurred.