2 More Homes Condemned Due To Florida Sinkhole

August 6, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Land O'Lakes, Sinkhole

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Officials have condemned two more homes due to a sinkhole in a suburb north of Tampa, bringing the total to six homes that are now unlivable.

Authorities in Pasco County, a suburban area north of Tampa, said in a news release Sunday that the two additional homes were being condemned. Two homes were condemned Saturday and two were destroyed when the ground caved in on July 14.

The sinkhole opened up July 14. It is now about 260 feet (79 meters) wide at its widest point.

Crews brought in earth to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris.

Authorities hope to create a boat ramp so they can work from a barge, which will float on water in the sinkhole.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch