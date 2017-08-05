Gase Confirms One Cutler Conversation But Deal “Isn’t Close”

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Reports of Adam Gase speaking to retired quarterback Jay Cutler are true, but anything being reported about a deal being reached is still speculation. That was the message the Miami Dolphins head coach gave to the media after Saturday’s scrimmage.

“One time,” said Gase, when asked how many times he’s spoken to Cutler since Ryan Tannehill re-injured his left knee. “All I asked him is if he’s interested, and that’s it.”

The process between first-contact and reaching agreement hasn’t even begun yet, according to Gase.

“I don’t think it’s even close to anything right now,” Gase cautioned. Like I said, I had one conversation with him, and that’s where we’re at. Me, [VP Mike Tannenbaum] and [GM Chris Grier] haven’t spoken since last night. I’ll know more within the next few days. I’ll have a better idea of what’s going on.”

One thing Gase did confirm is Cutler’s interest in an opportunity to reunite with Gase, his former offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, he was interested, but he’s trying to figure out everything.”

And so are the Dolphins. With Tannehill’s uncertain immediate future, and a lack up depth behind backup QB Matt Moore, the Dolphins will need to make a veteran signing. But if Tannehill doesn’t need reconstructive surgery, he could play at some point during the 2017 season. If that comes to pass, the Dolphins might look for a stop-gap backup instead of a starter.

“I know I need somebody either way, but I’d like to know exactly with [Tannehill] first, to be honest with you. That helps me make a decision with what direction I go.”

Gase also addressed the recent media coverage of the Cutler saga. Many unsubstantiated reports and so called ‘sources’ have claimed a deal was about to get done.

“It’s slightly frustrating for me when all this misinformation is out there. People don’t know what they’re talking about because they (Cutler and the Dolphins) haven’t said anything. I haven’t seen a true thing yet.”

Gase reiterated, “I’ve had one conversation with him.”

And in that conversation, did Cutler demand to be the starter, as some have reported? “He didn’t demand anything,” Gase said.