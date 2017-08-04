Woman Left Terrified After 3 Teen Boys Try To Rob Her: ‘I Can’t Walk By Myself’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is struggling to heal – mentally and emotionally – after she was targeted, ambushed and attacked by three teens who wanted her cellphone.

Security video captured as the victim was pushed to the ground.

“I thought they were going to maybe… knife, anything,” said Lilliana Hurtado.

Hurtado said she was walking out of the gym with her phone in her hand when a boy, no more than 13, rode up on a bike and grabbed it out of her hand.

In the video, you can see the teen drops the phone and Hurtado runs to get it. That’s when another boy attacks her.

“When I fell he said, ‘Run, run,’ and then gone,” she said. “I started to cry. I can’t talk. I can’t breathe. I went back to the gym.”

The boys, three of them on bikes, got away. But they seem to have left a lasting impression.

“I can’t walk by myself. I have to be always with somebody. When I feel somebody is behind me, I’m so afraid,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado said she’s not angry, she’s sad because the suspects are children and the problem is much deeper than just them wanting a phone.

“Those kids, they want everything easy – good phones, good clothes,” she said. “But they don’t want to go to school. They don’t want to work.”