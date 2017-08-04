Woman With Cerebral Palsy Overcomes Challenges To Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – One of the best-known runners in our nation’s capital is not famous for speed or distance.

She’s well known because there was a time when doctors said she would never be able to run at all.

Jamie Watts comes in dead last when running races, but finishing at all gives her something to brag about. She was born with a form of cerebral palsy that makes her leg muscles so stiff that she needs a cane to help her balance.

But that didn’t stop her from doing something she never thought possible. Five years ago, she ran her first 5K.

“It was just such a great experience that I just kept going,” said Watts.

She set a goal to run 34 races in the year leading up to her 34th birthday. She ended up running 40 races.

“I just felt an overwhelming sense of community and accomplishment, not just for myself but for everybody who helped me get to that goal,” she said.

“She’s got a fierce spirit. She’s got determination,” said race organizer Lisa Reeves who added that Watts has become a local hero in the Washington running world.

“Jamie is an inspiration because she proves that nothing is impossible, the human body is capable of anything. And it’s the mind that we all have to overcome,” said Reeves.

This year Watts completed 36 races by her 36th birthday in June including a half marathon in San Diego.