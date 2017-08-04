Trump Tries To Shift Attention Away From Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In an effort to shift attention away from the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election, President Donald Trump turned his focus to jobs Friday morning.

Excellent Jobs Numbers just released – and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

The latest report shows a gain of more than 200,000 jobs in July.

The upbeat economic news follows revelations that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a Grand Jury to help expand his investigation into Russia meddling and possible collusion with Trump associates.

At a campaign style rally in West Virginia on Thursday, President Trump continued to dismiss Mueller’s probe as a ‘fake news hoax”

“The Russia story is a total fabrication,” he told the crowd of enthusiastic supporters. “There were no Russians in our campaign. there never were. We didn’t win because of Russia. We won because of you. That I can tell you.”

Reuters has reported that the Grand Jury panel has already issued subpoenas in connection with the June 16th meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian lawyer.

Ty Cobb, an attorney for the President, said the White House will fully cooperate with Mueller and that it “favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.”

President Trump has expressed concern that Mueller might not be fair in his investigation. Reacting to some reports that Trump may fire Mueller, two bipartisan groups of senators introduced bills Thursday to make it harder for the President to do so.

“You fire Bob Mueller who’s one of the most admired people I know, you fire him, and you’ll create a firestorm here,” said Sen. Tom Carper, D-DE.

If he does decide to move on Mueller, the Senate bills require the President to seek court approval.