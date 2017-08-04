Regardless Of Surgery, Tannehill Expected To Miss ‘Significant’ Time

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — With more than a month away from when things count, the season has begun in much the same way it ended for the Miami Dolphins — with uncertainty at the game’s most crucial position.

The organization is now weighing the options surrounding surgery on quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injured left knee, the same one that ended his 2017 season. Whether he elects for surgery or not, according to league sources per The Miami Herald, Tannehill will miss an extended period of time.

If they decide for rest and treatment instead, Tannehill could miss up to two months. Surgery would end his season outright.

The Dolphins are expected to consult with renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews and prominent South Florida-based surgeon John Uribe, The Miami Herald reported.

Following Tannehill’s first major injury as a professional, where he partially tore the ACL and MCL in a December game against Arizona, Tannehill elected for stem-cell treatment instead of surgically repairing the ligaments. The thinking at the time was that surgery meant Tannehill would miss most of the 2018 season, whereas stem-cell treatment allowed a faster recovery.

Now we’re seeing what the risk of avoiding surgery was and fans will have plenty of time to second-guess the team’s decision to try to salvage 2018.

Early reports indicated no structural damage.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, tweeted Thursday that the Fins fear Tannehill’s season could be over.

Dolphins fear Ryan Tannehill will need season-ending knee surgery, but no decision on it has been made, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2017

The following morning, Tannehill could be seen watching practice from inside the Davie practice facility’s cafeteria, with his leg up.

Quarterback Jay Cutler, who worked with Adam Gase in Chicago, has expressed interest in joining the team. Gase said, as of right now, first team snaps will go to backup Matt Moore.