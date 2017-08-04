Miami Police Officer Shot, Killed Dog

August 4, 2017 6:49 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Miami police officer was forced to fire when a large dog reportedly charged at him.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat says the incident happened Thursday afternoon when the officer was responding to complaints about narcotic usage.

Fallat says the collarless dog charged at the officer, who fired his weapon, striking the dog.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital where it died.

