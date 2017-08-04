Jason Taylor Excited About Football Hall Of Fame Honor

August 4, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Football, Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins, sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (CBSMiami) – It’s a big weekend for former Dolphin great Jason Taylor as he’s inducted Saturday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I got in that plane this morning to fly up her and it hit me really hard. It’s real and it’s exciting,” Taylor told CBS4’s Jim Berry Thursday after arriving in Canton.

“I’m just happy that they, the Hall of Fame, lowered their standards for this guy here,” Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor joked with Taylor.

Taylor played for 15 years, mostly with the Miami Dolphins, and ranks among the greatest defensive playmakers in league history. No player recovered more fumbles or scored more touchdowns on fumble returns, and no lineman scored more on interception returns.

“I didn’t think I would be a first-ballot guy,” Taylor says. “I thought the lack of a Super Bowl, the lack of playoff success, would come back to bite me.”

Taylor played from 1997 to 2011, and aside from one season each with the Redskins and Jets, he was with the Dolphins, playing for seven coaches who combined to win three postseason games — none after 2000.

Taylor was a 36-year-old rush linebacker with the 2010 Jets when they lost to the Steelers 13-6 in the AFC championship game. That’s the closest he came to a Super Bowl.

“I still regret I was never able to play in one or win one,” he says. “You’re in this game to win championships, you know? But I didn’t earn it. We just didn’t earn it. We had some pretty good teams a few years; it wasn’t meant to be. It stinks, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

The other inductees are kicker Morten Andersen; running back Terrell Davis; safety Kenny Easley; owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones; running back LaDainian Tomlinson; and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch