Trump Urged Mexico’s President To Stop Saying They Wouldn’t Pay For Wall

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – During a phone call made shortly after his inauguration, President Donald Trump urged Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to stop saying that Mexico would not pay for the wall.

That’s according to transcripts of the call obtained by The Washington Post.

During the call on January 27th, Trump told Nieto, “The fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall, I have to. I have been talking about it for two year period.”

After Nieto insists that Mexico will not foot the bill, Trump responds by saying, “But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that, and I cannot live with that.”

“If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that,” Mr. Trump added.

The President tried to convince Nieto to have Mexico pay for the wall because it had “made a fortune out of the stupidity of U.S. trade representatives. They are beating us at trade and they are beating us at the border, and they are killing us with drugs.”

Trump added that the billions of dollars made through drug trafficking “is bigger than the business of taking our factory jobs.”

The President also blamed much of America’s drug crisis on Mexican drug lords.

“We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy,” Mr. Trump said. “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

Trump actually won the New Hampshire GOP primary but did not win the state in the presidential election.

Nieto agreed that the two countries should work together but countered that drug trafficking in Mexico is “largely supported by the illegal amounts of money and weapons coming from the United States.”

Trump went on to say that from an economic stand point, the wall was the least important part of their discussion but from a psychological point “It means something, so let us just say, we will work it out.”

Ultimately Pena Nieto agreed to stop talking about the wall.

“Let us stop talking about who pays for the wall, talking about the wall in general, because I think there is a more creative way we can start looking for a solution,” he told Mr. Trump. “And it is the way we can remove the big block in our path.”

The Post published the transcript of the call, which it said had been prepared by the White House but not released.